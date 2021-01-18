Indiagift gears up its Online Gift Store for a ‘Gifting Fiesta’ to Welcome Festive Season

Gurugram, Sept 16th – Indiagift.in, a leading online gifting site of India announced that it has revamped its gifting store to welcome the upcoming festive season with a plethora of product offerings. The website which caters to occasion based gifting in India has upped the ante with a large selection of festival gifts and ideas.

Come October and the festivities will start rolling in all parts of India. What starts with Durga Pooja to Dussehra to Karwa Chauth to Diwali, the festivities start from October and extend till December. Apart from the numerous Hindu festivals that the country celebrates, EID, Bhai Dooj and Christmas light up the festivities as well during this period. To cater to the upswing in the mood and provide its customers with the best possible gifting options, Indiagift has started its excusive festival gifting line. From aesthetic Diwali gifts to ritual based Karwa Chauth gifts to beautiful Christmas gifts, the website has made the gifting store abundant with a lot of fresh concepts.

The website also resumed its services across India post the pandemic and has announced that it is delivering to over 1000 towns and cities again. With the resuming of logistics services across the country in full swing and the restrictions lifted, the online gifts can now be delivered anywhere in India. Indiagift has started its gifts to Mumbai and other Maharashtra cities also which were under containment areas previously. Other than this, several areas of Tamil Nadu were also suffering which have now been rectified and have resumed in full swing. Thus the website has not only spruced up the gifting idea for festival times but also ensuring faster and quicker delivery of its products to make up for lost times.

Rupal Bansal, co-founder of Indiagift told us about the gifting repertoire for this festive season, “ The pandemic has taught us to value our relationships. Keeping that in mind, Indiagift has launched its gift collection for the coming festivals. We are focusing on gifts for parents, gifts for siblings and gifts for family this coming season. We are keeping family at the core of all our gifts this time around. All the gifts have been designed keeping the requirements of family and the fulfillment of family love and values.”

She also added that a huge range of gifts for dad and gifts for mom have been added by the website to ensure people staying overseas can share their love with their parents in India. Other than that the trending gifting ideas for the festivals will continue to be sweets, dry fruits and chocolate baskets.