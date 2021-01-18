Global Surfactant Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Surfactant Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Surfactant Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A surfactant is a surface active agent that changes a liquid’s surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

The global Surfactant market size is projected to reach US$ 40590 million by 2026, from US$ 28620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Surfactant market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surfactant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Europe has the largest surfactant production in 2015 with 22.96% production market share; Followed by North America and China, which occupied 21.26% and 18.63% production market share. Europe consumed 25.27% of the global total surfactant output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 22.15% and 17.81%.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Surfactant market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Surfactant market are

BASF

Stepan

Zanyu Technology

Huntsman

Solvay

Sasol

Evonik

Lion

Resun-Auway

Clariant

DowDuPont

AkzoNobel

Kao

Croda

Sinolight

Unger

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Aarti Industries

Flower’s Song Fine Chemical

Guangzhou DX Chemical

Segment by Type

Anionic Surfactant

Cationic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactant

Nonionic Surfactant

Segment by Application

Detergent

Textile

Cosmetics

Mining

Paint & Coating

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Surfactant market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Surfactant market.

• The market share of the global Surfactant market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Surfactant market.

• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Surfactant market.

