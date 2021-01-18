Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner has a hydraulic body which, using a hydraulic fluid, exerts a strong tension load on the bolt through the brace screwed on that bolt. The body also rests on the skirt in order to apply the reaction force on the assembly to be tightened.

Hydraulic bolt tensioning is the fast, simple, safe, and accurate method of tightening bolts and studs. Bolt tensioning involves multiple bolts in a flanged joint being tightened simultaneously. The bolt tensioners are linked together by hydraulic hoses, ensuring that each bolt is tightened with exactly the same force. This results in a uniform load on the gasket in the flanged joint.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner industry is concentrate. Atlas Copco, Actuant, SPX FLOW Bolting Systems, Boltight and SKF are the top five producers based on revenue. And they account for about 51% of the revenue market. The total revenue was about 408.6 M USD in 2016, which is forecasted to reach 428.0 M USD in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market

The global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market size is projected to reach US$ 543.1 million by 2026, from US$ 421.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Scope and Segment

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Atlas Copco

Actuant

SPX FLOW Bolting Systems

Boltight

SKF

ITH Bolting Technology

FPT – Fluid Power Technology

Siempelkamp Tensioning Systems

Beck Crespel

Riverhawk

Hi-Force

Primo

Hire Torque

BRAND TS

Wren Hydraulic Equipment

Hydraulics Technology Inc (HTI)

TorcUP

Powermaster Engineers

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Breakdown Data by Type

Topside Bolt Tensioners

Sub Sea Bolt Tensioners

Wind Power Bolt Tensioners

Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas

Wind & Power Generation

Industrial

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hydraulic Bolt Tensioner Market Share Analysis

