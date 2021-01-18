Global Chrome Pigments Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Chrome Pigments market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Chrome Pigments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Color pigments are broadly classified in two segments: organic and inorganic color pigments. The market for inorganic color pigments is further divided based on their source as iron oxide, cadmium based pigments, chrome pigments and several others. Chrome pigments are largely derived from lead compounds and have a range of properties such as high color strength, high solubility, highly concentrated and non reactive making chrome pigments apposite for applications such as paints and coatings, inks, plastics, rubber, detergents and soaps, ceramics and polishes. The market for chrome pigments was initially dominated by North America and other developed regions; however there is shift in global trend largely due to increased environmental regulations over inorganic pigments. The current market for chrome pigments is largely dominated by China followed by North America and other countries across globe. Countries present in Asia Pacific such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam are expected to have a stable or upward trend for chrome pigments principally due to the low cost of chrome pigments and non-stringent environmental regulations in the region.

Chrome pigments require large number of minerals for their preparation. Industrially they are prepared through precipitation of lead salts with chromate or bi-chromate solution; however toxic heavy metal such as lead is obtained as a waste or byproduct. Chrome pigments with their properties such as high color strength make them suitable in applications such as paints and coatings. The global requirement of paints and coatings in architectural paints and corrosion paints has shown an upward trend in recent years. The reason behind this upward trend is rapid urbanization and other infrastructural upgrades. Thus, it would help the market of chrome pigments to flourish in emerging economies.

The global Chrome Pigments market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Chrome Pigments volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chrome Pigments market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application.

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market.

Organic

Inorganic

Chemical

Personal Care

Others

BASF

Berger Paints India

Kansai Nerolac Paints

Akzonobel

Du Pont

Lanxess

…

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Chrome Pigments market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

