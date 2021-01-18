Global and United States PTFE Film Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States PTFE Film Tape market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States PTFE Film Tape market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is a synthetic material used in a variety of industries and applications to reduce the coefficient of friction. Because of its non-stick properties and high heat resistance, PTFE is used as a non-stick coating for frying pans and other cookware. It makes an excellent insulating material for electrical applications because of its non-conductivity. PTFE is non-reactive to numerous chemicals, due to the chemical resistance of fluoropolymer bonds; making it effective in containers and pipework for reactive and corrosive substances. PTFE reduces friction, wear and energy efficiency of machinery. Because of its low friction, PTFE is used in industrial applications where sliding action of parts is required, such as with bearings, gears, slide plates, etc. In these applications, it delivers significantly better performance than nylon or acetal.

The PTFE tapes market is marked with intense competition due to the presence of a large number of players. New product launches and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players to expand their business in the industry. The PTFE tapes market is dominated by several large players such as 3M, Saint-Gobain, Henkel, Berry, Nitto, Technetics Group, A. W. Chesterton Company, Dixon Valve, Oatey, DeWAL Industries (Rogers), RectorSeal, SSP Corporation, Gasoila Chemicals, JC Whitlam Manufacturing, Electro Tape and so on.

Segment by Type, the PTFE Film Tape market is segmented into

Low Density

Standard Density

Medium Density

High Density

Segment by Application, the PTFE Film Tape market is segmented into

Aerospace

Appliance

Automotive

Chemical

Electronic and Electrical

Plumbing and Pipe

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The PTFE Film Tape market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the PTFE Film Tape market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and PTFE Film Tape Market Share Analysis

PTFE Film Tape market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in PTFE Film Tape business, the date to enter into the PTFE Film Tape market, PTFE Film Tape product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3M

Saint-Gobain

Henkel

Berry

Nitto

Technetics Group

A.W.Chesterton Company

Dixon Valve

Oatey

DeWAL Industries (Rogers)

RectorSeal

SSP Corporation

Gasoila Chemicals

JC Whitlam Manufacturing

