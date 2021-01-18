Global and United States Plasma Cutting Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Plasma Cutting Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Plasma Cutting Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plasma cutting is a process that cuts through electrically conductive materials by means of an accelerated jet of hot plasma.

Plasma cutting is often used in fabrication shops, automotive repair and restoration, industrial construction, and salvage and scrapping operations.

Segment by Type, the Plasma Cutting Equipment market is segmented into

Manual

Mechanized

Segment by Application, the Plasma Cutting Equipment market is segmented into

Construction

Heavy Equipment Fabrication

Shipbuilding and Off Shore

Automotive and Transportation

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Plasma Cutting Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Plasma Cutting Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Colfax

Ador Elding

Matheson Tri-Gas

Lincoln Electric

Illinois Tool Works

Barton

Linde

GCE

Fronius

