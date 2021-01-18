Global and United States Distribution Automation Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Distribution Automation Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Distribution Automation Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Distribution automation is the process by which the collection of data is automated and analyzed, and then controls executed by Utilities. The ability to apply technology to monitor the physical world is not just distribution automation, but also the process of a smart grid and smart control.

High initial cost of distribution automation has adversely affected the demand for distribution automation. Many utilities, which do not have advanced communication network in the grid, are still reluctant to use the distribution automation technology. Moreover, the use of distribution automation technology increases capital expenditure on additional hardware components in the distribution network. However, this trend is likely to change in the coming years. Distribution automation helps reduce maintenance cost and offers high efficiency, thereby improving the operations within the utility sector and resulting in high level of reliability and efficiency of power in the distribution network.

Segment by Type, the Distribution Automation Devices market is segmented into

Power monitoring

Process monitoring

Segment by Application, the Distribution Automation Devices market is segmented into

Power Systems

Intelligent Building

Petrochemical

Medical

Metallurgy

Traffic

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Distribution Automation Devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Distribution Automation Devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Distribution Automation Devices Market Share Analysis

Distribution Automation Devices market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Distribution Automation Devices business, the date to enter into the Distribution Automation Devices market, Distribution Automation Devices product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

GE

Emerson

Rockwell

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Danaher

Honeywell

Hitachi

Eaton

Daifuku

