Global and United States Combination Starters Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Combination Starters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Combination Starters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Combination starters are the most common type of packaged motor controllers forming a critical input unit related to industrial drives and controls. Motor starter which can be 1 or 2 type coordination is made through combining a contactor with motor protective circuit breaker or circuit breaker. Coordination 1 or 2 safely control short-circuit by switching it off, offering a high degree of operational continuity to the system. Functions such as motor control, disconnect, overload protection, and branch circuit protection are majorly performed by combination starters. Furthermore, combination starter helps in safeguarding personnel from accidental starting of machinery and contact with live parts by disconnecting motor and starter. Combination starters provide more attractive and compact installation than separate units which can be prewired thereby eliminating the wiring cost between starter and separate disconnect. Combination starters find their application in pumps, conveyors, compressor, and other equipment; pumps are the key application which are attributed towards the growth of global combination starters market over the next decade. Combination starters possess features such as lifecycle of more than one million operations with an adjustable overload relay and current-limiting fuses. Moreover, North America is the most dominating region in the global combination starters market due to stringent installation, application, and product standards such as NFPA70, NFPA79, UL508A, UL489, and UL508 for governing electrical installations in the region.

Global combination starters market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to growing concerns for motor control & protection, increasing demand for industrial pumps operating at varying loads during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing construction, oil & gas, water and wastewater management and chemical industries, being the major end-use industries are expected to fuel the growth of combination starters market during the forecast period. Moreover, features of non-reversing combination starters such as circuit simplicity, single speed & direction, and fast starting of motor are further expected to enhance the growth of combination starters market over the forecast period. Despite of various drivers in combination starters market, some of the restraining factors such as high maintenance cost and power consumption is expected to hamper the growth of global combination starters market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Combination Starters Market

This report focuses on global and United States Combination Starters QYR Global and United States market.

The global Combination Starters market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Combination Starters Scope and Market Size

Combination Starters market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Combination Starters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Combination Starters market is segmented into

Full-Voltage Non Reversing

Full-Voltage Reversing

Multi-Speed

Reduced Voltage

Segment by Application, the Combination Starters market is segmented into

Construction

Oil & Gas

Water And Wastewater Management

Chemical Industries

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Combination Starters market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Combination Starters market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Combination Starters Market Share Analysis

Combination Starters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Combination Starters business, the date to enter into the Combination Starters market, Combination Starters product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

ABB

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

SIEMENS

Eaton

Sprecher + Schuh

ISC

Greenheck Fan

