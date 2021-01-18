Global and United States BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG), also known as polytetrahydrofuran, polytetramethylene ether glycol, tetrahydrofuran homopolyether, etc. Its English name is Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol, abbreviated as PTMEG. Its molecular formula is HO[CH2CH2CH2CH2O]nH, which is a homopolymer obtained by cationic ring-opening polymerization of tetrahydrofuran (THF) in the presence of a catalyst. It is a primary hydroxyl end linear polyether diol at room temperature. The next is a white waxy solid that melts into a clear, colorless liquid when the temperature exceeds room temperature, and is easily soluble in alcohols, esters, ketones, aromatics, and chlorinated hydrocarbons, insoluble in ester-like hydrocarbons and water.BDO is a chemical production project, called 1,4 butanediol, colorless oil, non-volatile, condensation below 25 °.Spandex is an abbreviation of polyurethane fiber and is an elastic fiber. Spandex generally consists of multiple filaments, usually 10D/root, which is currently 15D/root, or even 20D/root. The smaller the theoretical number is, the better the evenness of the strip is, and the less the chance rate of overlap, the less dry it is.

The market is likely to be driven by increasing butanediol demand from cosmetics, medicines, textiles, engineering plastics and automotive applications. About 50% BDO is used in tetrahydrofuran (THF) production, which is an intermediate chemical for polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG). PTMEG itself is further processed to manufacture spandex/elastane/lycra, which finds application in several end-use industries that include textiles and automotive interiors. Asia Pacific dominated the global scenario as the largest consumer base and revenue generating region and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. India and China are projected to account for the major market share in the region primarily due to rising industrial application, economic developments and technology adoption for various industrial operations.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market

This report focuses on global and United States BDO-PTMEG-Spandex QYR Global and United States market.

The global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market size is projected to reach US$ 5628.4 million by 2026, from US$ 4200 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Scope and Market Size

BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market is segmented into

Polyurethane

GBL

polybutylene terephthalate

tetrahydrofuran

solvents

Segment by Application, the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market is segmented into

Automotive

Hygiene

Textiles

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Market Share Analysis

BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in BDO-PTMEG-Spandex business, the date to enter into the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex market, BDO-PTMEG-Spandex product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Dairen Chemicals

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Ashland BASF

LyondellBasell

DuPont

Invista

…

