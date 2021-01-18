Global and Japan Industrial Food Ribbon Blender Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Industrial Food Ribbon Blender market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Industrial Food Ribbon Blender market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Usually, a ribbon blender consists of a U-shaped horizontal trough and ribbon agitator. The ribbon agitator will have a set of inner and outer helical blades. Industrial food ribbon blenders are used in the food industry for quick mixing of powders, granules, and other solids.

Since industrial food ribbon blenders offer high homogeneity and low energy consumption, they are widely used in the food and beverage industry for various applications such as in making cakes and muffin mixes, cereals, dairy products, snack bars, coffee, tea, flour, bread improvers, and energy drinks. These blenders are also used in the dairy industry to prepare dairy products such as milk powder, cheese, yogurt, and cream.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Food Ribbon Blender market is segmented into

Batch ribbon blender

Continuous ribbon blender

Segment by Application, the Industrial Food Ribbon Blender market is segmented into

Veghetables

Meat

Nut

Fruit

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Food Ribbon Blender market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Food Ribbon Blender market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Charles Ross & Son

GEA

INOX

Vortex Mixing Technology

AIM Blending Technologies

amixon

Bulkmatic

EIRICH Machines

Excel Plants & Equipment

Highland Equipment

Jaygo

Lee Industries

Morton Mixers & Blenders

Paul O. Abbé

STAINLESS TANK & MIX

Arcrite Engineering

