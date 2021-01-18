Global and Japan Explosion-proof Cable Connector Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Explosion-proof Cable Connector market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Explosion-proof Cable Connector market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The cable gland also known as cable connector is a device designed to connect electrical devices, which provides support, sealing, retention, insulation, and earthing. Explosion proof cable glands, also known as sealing glands or strain reliefs that facilitate barrier penetration and offer sealing protection.
Explosion-proof cable glands are used to increase safety in hazardous environment with features such as high load bearing capacity and robust design. Apart from sealing wires and cables, these glands provide other functions such as earthing, environmental protection, ingress protection, and strain relief.
Increase in the number of refineries and rise in need for safety, drive the explosion-proof cable glands market. In addition, wide applications in various sectors that include oil and gas, mining, chemicals, manufacturing and processing, and others.
Explosion-proof Cable Connector market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Explosion-proof Cable Connector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Explosion-proof Cable Connector market is segmented into
Increased Safety
Flameproof
EMC
Others
Segment by Application, the Explosion-proof Cable Connector market is segmented into
Oil and Gas
Mining
Chemical
Manufacturing and Processing
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Explosion-proof Cable Connector market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Explosion-proof Cable Connector market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Explosion-proof Cable Connector Market Share Analysis
Explosion-proof Cable Connector market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Explosion-proof Cable Connector business, the date to enter into the Explosion-proof Cable Connector market, Explosion-proof Cable Connector product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
CMP Products Limited
Bartec Feam
Elsewedy Electric
Weidmller Interface GmbH and Co.
Jacob GmbH
Hummel AG
Eaton corporation plc. (Cooper Crouse-Hinds, LLC)
Emerson Electric Co. (Appleton Grp LLC)
Amphenol Industrial Products Group
Cortem Group
