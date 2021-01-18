Global and Japan Bio based PET Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Bio based PET market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Bio based PET market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Bio-based PET is a biomass-derived fully recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, and renewable bioplastic material. The material is composed of 30% plant-derived ethanol glycol and 70% fossil-derived terephthalic acid (TPA).

First of all，the reason for growth of Bio based PET market is that bioplastics, increasing research and development (R&D) activities by key players in the packaging industry, and rising environmental issues caused by synthetic PET products. Second growing concerns regarding greenhouse gasses coupled with the emergence of bioplastics as an alternative in the packaging and automotive industry are expected to play a major role in driving growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing importance of sustainable packaging, especially in China and India, is expected to have a positive impact on market demand over the few years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Bio based PET Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Bio based PET QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Bio based PET market size is projected to reach US$ 8857.8 million by 2026, from US$ 5000 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Bio based PET Scope and Market Size

Bio based PET market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio based PET market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Bio based PET market is segmented into

Bottles

Bags

3D Printing

Cosmetic Containers

Segment by Application, the Bio based PET market is segmented into

Packaging Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Textile Industry

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bio based PET market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bio based PET market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bio based PET Market Share Analysis

Bio based PET market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Bio based PET business, the date to enter into the Bio based PET market, Bio based PET product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

H.J. Heinz

Ford Motor

Coca-Cola

Toyota Tsusho

Toray Industries

M& G Chemicals

Braskem

Novamont

Avantium Technologies

