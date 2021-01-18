Global and Japan Antimicrobial Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Antimicrobial Coating market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Antimicrobial Coating market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Antimicrobial coatings are coatings that contain antimicrobial agents in them. Like other coatings, these coatings not only enhance appearance, durability, and corrosion resistance property but also protect the coated surface from harmful microbes that cause disease. The manufacture of these coatings involves the addition of biocides to the formulation. Various bacterial and fungal inhibitors, such as silver and copper are commonly used in their production. These coatings either inhibit the bacterial growth or kill the bacteria which come in contact with them.

Antibacterial coatings are overlay materials that restrict the growth of bacteria on the implants surface. Medical implants which are inserted internally have the potential to introduce bacterial infections; therefore, the need to replace the implants arises. Frequent replacement of implants would lead to excessive discomfort among patients; therefore, to prevent the bacterial infection, the medical implants are treated with antibacterial agents, which are biocompatible, bio-stable, and nontoxic.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Antimicrobial Coating Market

The global Antimicrobial Coating market size is projected to reach US$ 5044.8 million by 2026, from US$ 3324.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Antimicrobial Coating Scope and Market Size

Antimicrobial Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Antimicrobial Coating market is segmented into

Silver

Copper

Segment by Application, the Antimicrobial Coating market is segmented into

Indoor Air Quality Systems

Mold Remediation

Medical

Food And Beverages

Textiles

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Antimicrobial Coating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Antimicrobial Coating market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Antimicrobial Coating Market Share Analysis

Antimicrobial Coating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Antimicrobial Coating business, the date to enter into the Antimicrobial Coating market, Antimicrobial Coating product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel

BASF

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

