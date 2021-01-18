Global and Japan 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

CHPTAC is an abbreviation of 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride. Chemically CHPTAC is known as Liquid Cationic Etherification Agent with a molecular formula C6H15Cl2NO. CHPTAC has a molecular weight of 188.10.

CHPTAC cationizes cellulosic material in order to produce cationic starch. This cationic starch acts as a paper reinforcer and paper binder to increase dry strength of paper. As such, it finds wide-scale application in paper and textile industry. In textile industry, CHPTAC is used to improve the bonding of the dyes to the fibres. Thus, the growth of aforementioned industries are key factors which are expected to drive the growth of global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride market during the forecast period. Also, one of the major application of CHPTAC is its use as a cationic reagent in personal care industry. Thus, the growth of personal care industry is expected to result in an increased demand for CHPTAC over the forecast period. CHPTAC also has important application in water treatment industry, as it reacts with suspended solid present in waste water to form cationic polymers, thus, acting as a flocculant. Therefore, the growing end-use industries are expected to result in an increase in demand for CHPTAC during the forecast period. However, increasing manufacturing costs and rising logistic costs are the key challenges affecting the growth of the global CHPTAC market.

Segment by Type, the 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market is segmented into

65% inH2O

60% inH2O

Others

Segment by Application, the 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market is segmented into

Paper

Textile

Oil and Gas

Personal Care

Water Treatment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

The Dow Chemical Company

SKW Quab Chemicals

Sachem

Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemicals

Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals

Dongying J&M Chemical

Hutong Global

