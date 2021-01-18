Global and China Warping and Beaming Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Warping and Beaming Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Warping and Beaming Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Beam warping can be used to directly produce the weaver’s beam in a single operation, by winding wrap yarns onto a beam especially in preparation for weaving, slashing, and warp knitting. Beaming machines are specially used for direct beaming the strong yarns that do not require any sizing such as when the number of warp ends on the warp beam is comparatively small and continuous. Beaming machines are used in the manufacturing of beam warp yarn, which is then modified into thin and thick large knots.

Segment by Type, the Warping and Beaming Machines market is segmented into

Sectional Warping and Beaming Machine

Direct Warping and Beaming Machine

Segment by Application, the Warping and Beaming Machines market is segmented into

Garment Industry

Industrial Textile

Home Textile

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Warping and Beaming Machines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Warping and Beaming Machines market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Karl Mayer

Jakob Muller Group

TAYA Machinery Corporation

Suzuki

Ukil Machinery

Rius-Comatex

Prashant Group

Rabatex Industries

Ramallumin

Zhenyuan Fangzhi

Sheyang Country Jieli

Jiangyin No.4 Textile Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

