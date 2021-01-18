Global and China Utility Submeter Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Utility Submeter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Utility Submeter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Utility Submeter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric, water, gas, heat energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. It enables two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, it can gather data for remote reporting.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The leading global players include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Honeywell (Elster Group and E-Mon), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China).
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Utility Submeter Market
This report focuses on global and China Utility Submeter QYR Global and China market.
The global Utility Submeter market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Utility Submeter Scope and Market Size
Utility Submeter market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Utility Submeter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Utility Submeter market is segmented into
Current Transformer
Rogowski Coil
Other
Segment by Application, the Utility Submeter market is segmented into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Utility Submeter market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Utility Submeter market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Utility Submeter Market Share Analysis
Utility Submeter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Utility Submeter business, the date to enter into the Utility Submeter market, Utility Submeter product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Landis+Gyr
Itron
GE Digital Energy
Siemens
Kamstrup
Sensus
Elster Group
Silver Spring Networks
Aclara
Sagemcom
Leviton
Echelon
Nuri Telecom
E-Mon
Sanxing
Linyang Electronics
Wasion Group
Haixing Electrical
Techrise Electronics
Chintim Instruments
XJ Measurement & Control Meter
Clou Electronics
HND Electronics
Longi
Hengye Electronics
Holley Metering
Wellsun Electric Meter
Sunrise
Xiou International Group
Pax Electronic Technlogy
