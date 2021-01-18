Global and China High-shear Mixers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China High-shear Mixers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China High-shear Mixers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The high-shear mixer also called as rotor mixer, is a high power mixer widely used for effective dissolution of adhesives, coatings or additives. In a high shear mixer, the rotor turns at a high speed within the stationary stator. The high-shear mixer operates wherein the mixing materials are expelled at high velocity creating hydraulic shear which breaks the solid agglomerates. The process industries require high shear mixing to produce solutions, emulsions and dispersions. The industries such as chemical, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, food, plastics etc. places high valued process for gaining efficiency coupled with lean manufacturing techniques. The high competition among various manufacturing companies in the market not only requires machinery for raw materials processing but also to achieve high process efficiency with the current advanced manufacturing techniques. The high shear mixers provide manufacturers achieve quick mix times and same efficiency in every batch of manufacturing. The manufacturers look forward ways to lower their production costs and boosts the production capacity which in turn aids in driving the consumption of high shear mixers.

The rising focus on lowering operational costs and energy consumption is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global high shear mixers market for food industry during the forecast period. To counter the rise in energy consumption rates, the implementation of high shear mixers is widely growing in the food and beverage processing industry. High shear mixers provide stable mixing, efficiency, and high-quality product while conserving energy. For instance, Tetra Pak International provides Tetra Pak High Shear Mixer R370-1000V, a high shear inline mixer that consumes lesser energy and is highly energy efficient. These high shear mixers provide increased assistance for end-users to attain high operational efficiency and ensure better output quality that in turn, helps them to gain high position in the high-shear mixer market food industry.

Segment by Type, the High-shear Mixers market is segmented into

Batch High Shear Mixers

Inline High Shear Mixers

Multi-Stage High Shear Mixers

Segment by Application, the High-shear Mixers market is segmented into

Liquid Products

Solid Products

The key regions covered in the High-shear Mixers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Charles Ross & Son

GEA Group

Silverson

SPX FLOW

Tetra Pak International

…

