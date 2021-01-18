Global and China Halogen Heaters Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Halogen Heaters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Halogen Heaters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A halogen heater is device that produces heat by using halogens, when plugged into an electric current. Unlike other electrical devices that produce heat through coils and heat conductors, these heaters use halogen elements enclosed in lamps or bulbs to provide a direct source of radiant heat or energy

Halogen heaters are mainly of two types: Oscillating heaters, which have a fan that propels air within the heating system, enabling it to get heated and finally blowing it out of the system. The other type uses blowers that expel heated air from the system. Halogen heaters come in different sizes and shapes depending on their functions.

Segment by Type, the Halogen Heaters market is segmented into

Oscillating Heaters

Blower Type Heaters

Segment by Application, the Halogen Heaters market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Halogen Heaters market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Halogen Heaters market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Halogen Heaters Market Share Analysis

Halogen Heaters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Halogen Heaters business, the date to enter into the Halogen Heaters market, Halogen Heaters product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Watlow

Durex Industries

OSRAM

Chromalox

Scott Can Industries

Tutco-Farnam

OMEGA Engineering

Thermal Products

Valad Electric Heating

