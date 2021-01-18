Global and China Grounding Brush Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Grounding Brush market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Grounding Brush market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Grounding Brush is a device which conducts current between stationary wires and moving parts, most commonly in a rotating shaft. Typical applications include electric motors, alternators and electric generators.

Segment by Type, the Grounding Brush market is segmented into

Electrographite Brush

Graphite Brush

Metal graphite Brush

Silver graphite Brush

Segment by Application, the Grounding Brush market is segmented into

Industrial Equipment

Automotive application

Home application

Micro motors

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Grounding Brush market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Grounding Brush market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Grounding Brush Market Share Analysis

Grounding Brush market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Grounding Brush business, the date to enter into the Grounding Brush market, Grounding Brush product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Mersen

Morgan

Schunk

AVO

Helwig Carbon Products

GERKEN

Ohio

Fuji

Tris

Toyo Tanso

Dremel

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Donon

Sunki

Nantong Kangda

Morxin

