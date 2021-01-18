Global and China Chiral Column Chromatography System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global and China Chiral Column Chromatography System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Chiral Column Chromatography System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Chiral compounds are optically active and enable to rotate the polarized light to the right or to the left depending on the configuration of sample molecule. These compounds have identical physical properties. Chiral column chromatography system is primarily used for the separation and purification of optically active chiral compound. Chiral column chromatography is a laboratory technique that comprises single enantiomer of chiral compound as stationary phase and chiral selector as a mobile phase. The stationary phase of chiral column chromatography is prepared by attaching chiral compound to the suitable achiral support such as silica gel and others which makes chiral stationary phase (CSP). This chromatography system is used for the synthesis of enantiopure compounds (mirror image of the compound) in the pharmaceutical industries. Detectors such as polarimeter, optical rotary dispersion and circular dichroism are used in chiral column chromatography system.

Geographically, North America is considered as the largest market of chiral column chromatography owing to increasing investment by key companies such as Sigma-Aldrich Corporation LLC and others to develop chromatography field in North America. In addition, growing demand of green technologies coupled with technological advancements has created new end-users in petrochemical and life sciences for chiral column chromatography which would further act as the driving factor for the growth of chiral column chromatography market. Europe is considered as the second largest market of chiral column chromatography.

Chiral Column Chromatography System Breakdown Data by Type

Gas Chromatography System

Liquid Chromatography System

Chiral Column Chromatography System Breakdown Data by Application

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology Industries

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Chiral Column Chromatography System market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Chiral Column Chromatography System market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Sigma-Aldrich

Waters

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Affymetrix

Shimadzu

GE Healthcare

Phenomenex

PerkinElmer

