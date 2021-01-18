Global and China Acetone Cyanohydrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Acetone Cyanohydrin market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Acetone Cyanohydrin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acetone cyanohydrin is manufactured by the reaction of acetone and hydrogen cyanide in presence of water solutions such as KOH and NaOH. Tthe intermediate product however, is unstable in alkaline solution and hence is treated with sulphuric acid until its pHreaches 1-2. Acetone cyanohydrin is used as an intermediate product for manufacturing methylacrylates, methacrylamide, methacrylic acid and methacrylonitrile among others.

The market for acetone cyanohydrinwas driven by substantial demand from methylmethacrylate. industry. Methylmethacrylate is further polymerized into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA). PMMA is used in various end-user industries such as electronics & electrical, signs and displays, medical & healthcare, automotive, building & construction, waste management and water treatment industries, among others. Electronics & electrical was one of the major industries for PMMA in the past decade. Another major outlet for acetone cyanohydrins was insecticides where it is used as a raw material. Acetone cyanohydrin is used to manufacture ethyl alpha-hydroxyisobutyrate, a pharmaceutical intermediate. In addition, acetone cyanohydrins are also used in the metal separation process in the form of a complexing agent.In spite of this variety of applications, acetone cyanohydrin is usually considered as potentially hazardous chemical as it releases hydrogen cyanide when in contact with water. These environmental and health regulations associated with acetone cyanohydrins in North America and Europe can have major impact on the market and is likely to hinder the growth of the acetone cyanohydrin market during the forecast period.

Segment by Type, the Acetone Cyanohydrin market is segmented into

Agriculture Grade

Industrial Grade

Military Grade

Segment by Application, the Acetone Cyanohydrin market is segmented into

Electronics & Electrical

Medical & Healthcare

Automotive

Building & Construction

Water Treatment Industries

Others

The major vendors covered:

Dow

Arkema

BASF

Evonik

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Sumitomo Chemical

Asahi Kasei

Sinopec

