Global and China Acetone Cyanohydrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

Acetone cyanohydrin is manufactured by the reaction of acetone and hydrogen cyanide in presence of water solutions such as KOH and NaOH. Tthe intermediate product however, is unstable in alkaline solution and hence is treated with sulphuric acid until its pHreaches 1-2. Acetone cyanohydrin is used as an intermediate product for manufacturing methylacrylates, methacrylamide, methacrylic acid and methacrylonitrile among others.
The market for acetone cyanohydrinwas driven by substantial demand from methylmethacrylate. industry. Methylmethacrylate is further polymerized into polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA). PMMA is used in various end-user industries such as electronics & electrical, signs and displays, medical & healthcare, automotive, building & construction, waste management and water treatment industries, among others. Electronics & electrical was one of the major industries for PMMA in the past decade. Another major outlet for acetone cyanohydrins was insecticides where it is used as a raw material. Acetone cyanohydrin is used to manufacture ethyl alpha-hydroxyisobutyrate, a pharmaceutical intermediate. In addition, acetone cyanohydrins are also used in the metal separation process in the form of a complexing agent.In spite of this variety of applications, acetone cyanohydrin is usually considered as potentially hazardous chemical as it releases hydrogen cyanide when in contact with water. These environmental and health regulations associated with acetone cyanohydrins in North America and Europe can have major impact on the market and is likely to hinder the growth of the acetone cyanohydrin market during the forecast period.
Segment by Type, the Acetone Cyanohydrin market is segmented into
Agriculture Grade
Industrial Grade
Military Grade
Segment by Application, the Acetone Cyanohydrin market is segmented into
Electronics & Electrical
Medical & Healthcare
Automotive
Building & Construction
Water Treatment Industries
Others
The key regions covered in the Acetone Cyanohydrin market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026.
The major vendors covered:
Dow
Arkema
BASF
Evonik
Kuraray
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Formosa Plastics
Sumitomo Chemical
Asahi Kasei
Sinopec
