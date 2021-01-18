Global Aluminium Sulphate Sales Market Report 2020

In this report, the Global Aluminium Sulphate Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aluminium Sulphate Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Report Overview:
Aluminum sulfate is a chemical compound with the formula Al2(SO4)3. It is soluble in water and is mainly used as a flocculating agent in the purification of drinking water and waste water treatment plants, and also in paper manufacturing.
The global Aluminium Sulphate market size is projected to reach US$ 936.3 million by 2026, from US$ 976.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2026.
The global Aluminium Sulphate market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminium Sulphate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Aluminum sulfate industry concentration is relatively low. Chemtrade is the largest aluminium sulphate manufacturer after the acquisition of General Chemical.
Geographical Analysis:
Based on region, the global Aluminium Sulphate market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.
Key Players:
The major players that are operating in the global Aluminium Sulphate market are
Chemtrade
General Chemical
GEO
Nippon Light Metal
C&S Chemical
USALCO
Feralco
Drury
ECO Services
Affinity Chemical
Southern Ionics
Thatcher
GAC Chemical
Holland Company
Kemira
Nankai
Aluminium Chemicals
IAI
Sanfeng
Guangzheng Aluminum
Jianheng Industrial
Dazhong
Zibo Landing Chemical
Win-Win Chemicals
Yunhe Aluminum Sulfate
Xinfumeng
Segment by Type
Common Grade Aluminium Sulphate
Iron Free Grade Aluminium Sulphate
Segment by Application
Pulp and Paper
Water Treatment
Others
Competitive Landscape:
Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Aluminium Sulphate market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.
The report covers the following objectives:
• Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Aluminium Sulphate market.
• The market share of the global Aluminium Sulphate market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Aluminium Sulphate market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Aluminium Sulphate market.
