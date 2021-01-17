Global (United States, European Union and China) Infrared Lens (IR Lens) Market Research Report 2020-2026

In this report, the Global (United States, European Union and China) Infrared Lens (IR Lens)-2026 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global (United States, European Union and China) Infrared Lens (IR Lens)-2026 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global market size of Infrared Lens (IR Lens) especially focuses on these regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia, etc.).

This report presents the worldwide Infrared Lens (IR Lens) market size (production, consumption and value), splits the breakdown (history data 2015-2020 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturer, region, type, and application.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyses the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2015 to 2020.

In 2019, the global Infrared Lens (IR Lens) production value was increased to US$ 507.31 million and it will reach US$ 927.28 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.31% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Infrared Lens (IR Lens) market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Infrared Lens (IR Lens) industry.

By Company

Umicore

Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd.

TAMRON

Beijing Lenstech Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Yunnan Chihong North photoelectric Co., Ltd.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited

Kunming Full-wave Infrared Technology Co., Ltd.

LightPath Technologies

Segment by Type

Prime Infrared Lens

Zoom Infrared Lens

Segment by Application

Military & Defense

Security System

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

By Region

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

