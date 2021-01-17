Global Sutherlandia Extracts Market Is Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027

Sutherlandia frutescens is also known as balloon pea, cancer bush, etc is a traditional herbal drug indigenous in the South Africa region which has been used for the treatment of HIV/AIDS infection in the people belonging to the Africa region. It is a small orange-colored shrub that is aromatic with the bitter taste and has been in controversy regarding the claim of intellectual property rights regarding its medicinal use by major industrial and governmental stakeholders across the globe. The major restraint associated with this market is the side effects pertaining to this herb is loose stool, diuresis, dry mouth, etc.

The immunomodulatory agent is representing the largest market share in the clinical application segment for sutherlandia extracts market. As per the latest statistics provided by the National Stem Cell Foundation (NSCF), approximately 4% of the global population is suffering from some form of autoimmune disease. Cancer will be highlighting comfortable market growth during the forecast period on account of the growing incidence of cancer among young adults throughout the globe. According to the latest information provided by the American Cancer Society (ACS), approximately 1 in 6 deaths globally is associated with cancer, making it the second leading cause of death worldwide.

Browse the full report Sutherlandia Extracts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2027 at https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com/sutherlandia-extracts-market

The supermarket is reigning the distribution channel segment for sutherlandia extracts market. Exhibition of diverse product portfolio at affordable price and exposure to urban population with increasing disposable income to purchase dietary supplements drives the market growth. Retail stores is highly popular among patients living in remote locations to purchase herbal products to boost their immunity. E-commerce is expected to register exemplary market performance during the forecast period on account of the deep market penetration of high-speed internet services and access to smartphones to purchase various health foods at affordable prices.

North America is currently leading the geography segment for sutherlandia extracts market. The growing incidence of retroviral infection primarily drives market growth in the region. As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018 approximately 36,400 new cases of HIV infection were reported in the United States. The existence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing public health awareness regarding the health benefits of sutherlandia extract further consolidates the market growth in the region. Europe is considered as the second-largest regional segment for sutherlandia extracts market on account of the rising prevalence of cancer in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for sutherlandia extracts market. Flourishing herbal drugs market and constant rise in the E-commerce segment together determine the market growth in the region.

Nutraceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of sutherlandia extracts are Afriplex, Medico Herbs, Afrinatural, Afrigetics Botanicals, Global Fusion Naturals, Pure Herbs Ltd., Frozen Seed Capsules, Naturix24, and African Red.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders worldwide

Increasing public health awareness resulting in early diagnosis and screening for endocrine diseases worldwide

Nurturing regulatory environment for the sale and distribution of Sutherlandia Extracts further accentuates the market growth

About Atlantic Market Research

Atlantic Market Research is the largest provider of market research and consulting services.

Research and consulting services of Atlantic Market Research help businesses across the globe navigate the challenges in a rapidly growing marketplace with confidence. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver sufficient insights that drive sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Trevor Wilson

Atlantic Market Research

911 Central Ave #268

Albany, NY 12206, USA

Website: https://www.atlanticmarketresearch.com

Email: sales@atlanticmarketresearch.com