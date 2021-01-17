Global Silymarin Market Is Expected to Grow At A CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027

Silymarin is basically a standardized extract of milk thistle seeds that contain the active constituent silibinin which is a mixture of flavonolignans that finds tremendous application in the treatment of liver cirrhosis. Scientists are conducting a clinical trial investigation for understanding the therapeutic efficacy of silibinin in the treatment of cancer due to its ability to inhibit STAT3 signaling.

The pharmaceutical segment is reigning the application segment for the silymarin market. Rising prevalence of liver cirrhosis worldwide primarily drives market growth. As per the latest statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), globally liver cirrhosis affects 9.5% of the general population. Food & beverages will be showcasing comfortable market growth in the near future chiefly due to the increasing demand for silymarin in attaining weight loss. As per the latest statistics provided by the World Bank data approximately 4.7 million people throughout the globe prematurely die due to obesity.

The supermarket is spearheading the distribution channel segment for the silymarin market. In the last 2 decades, it has been observed that luxurious lifestyle, craving for junk food has led to increasing in oxidative stress in the people living in the urban areas across the globe, hence supermarket is the best shopping experience for urban people to purchase silymarin dietary supplements as an effective antioxidant at affordable prices. E-commerce is expected to register rampant market growth during the forecast period owing to the significant increase in the market penetration of high-speed internet services and the use of smartphones to purchase dietary and health supplement products.

North America is presently leading the geography segment for the silymarin market. Rising prevalence of liver cirrhosis primarily drives the silymarin market growth in the region. As per the latest research information provided by the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence rate associated with liver cirrhosis in the United States is 13.2 per 100,000 population. The existence of key players such as Nature’s Bounty, Co., Sundown Naturals., Jarrow Formula., Swanson Health Products, etc. further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional segment for the silymarin market on account of the increasing public health awareness regarding the ability of silymarin in detoxifying the liver and increasing disposable income together accentuate the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the silymarin market. Flourishing herbal dietary supplements markets in the South Asian countries and constant rise in the E-commerce segment in the region together determine the silymarin market growth in the region.

Nutraceutical manufacturers engaged in the production of silymarin are LIVERD PHARMA., Jiaherb., Panjin Fengrui. Huacheng Pharmaceutical., TY Pharmaceutical., Shengbo Silymarin., Swanson Health Products., Jarrow Formula., Sundown Naturals., and Nature’s Bounty, Co.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of hepatic disorders worldwide

Increasing public health awareness regarding the health benefits of silymarin in comparison to allopathic medicines for treating lifestyle disorders

Increasing disposable income in the middle-income countries provides positive thrust for silymarin market growth

