Global FTIR Spectrometer Sales Market Report 2020

FT-IR stands for Fourier Transform InfraRed, the preferred method of infrared spectroscopy. In infrared spectrometer, IR radiation is passed through a sample. Some of the infrared radiation is absorbed by the sample and some of it is passed through (transmitted). The resulting spectrum represents the molecular absorption and transmission, creating a molecular fingerprint of the sample. Like a fingerprint no two unique molecular structures produce the same infrared spectrum. This makes infrared spectroscopy useful for several types of analysis.

FTIR spectrometers (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectrometer) are widely used in organic synthesis, polymer science, petrochemical engineering, pharmaceutical industry and food analysis. In addition, since FTIR spectrometers can be hyphenated to chromatography, the mechanism of chemical reactions and the detection of unstable substances can be investigated with such instruments

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the FTIR Spectrometer market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the FTIR Spectrometer industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the FTIR Spectrometer YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 276.1 million in 2019. The market size of FTIR Spectrometer will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

We selected a total of 11 companies as samples.The 11 companies account for about 76% of the industry’s market share.We can think that this is a relatively concentrated market, mainly because there is a high technical threshold and brand awareness, so the degree of concentration is high.And these are big companies.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global FTIR Spectrometer market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global FTIR Spectrometer market are

Thermo Fisher

Perkin Elmer

Bruker

Agilent

Shimadzu

ABB

JASCO Corporation

MKS Instruments

TIANJIN GANGDONG SCI.&TECH. CO,.LTD

Beijing Beifeng Ruili Analytical Instruments(Group)Co.,Ltd.

Jiangsu Skyray Instrument Co.,Ltd.

Segment by Type

Portable

Desktop

Products are divided into portable and desktop, in which the desktop occupies nearly 90% of the market share

Segment by End Users

Petrochemical

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Others

According to its application fields, we can be divided into petrochemical industry, food industry and pharmaceutical industry, and the downstream application industries are scattered.

Competitive Landscape:

