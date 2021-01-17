Global Deferiprone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2020 to 2027

Deferiprone is an iron-chelating agent used in the treatment of iron overload associated with blood transfusion and non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia (NTDT). It is available as 500mg & 1000 mg film-coated tablets and 100mg/ml oral solution, which needs to be taken only under medical supervision to negate any possible outcome of drug-related adverse events.

Transfusional iron overload is currently reigning the indication segment for the deferiprone market. The human body does not possess any active mechanism for the excretion of iron, which is eventually excreted via sweat, menstruation, and excretion of enterocytes. It is an understood fact that a single unit of blood transfusion comprises of 250mg of iron. A significant increase in the number of patients suffering from blood-related disorders requiring frequent blood transfusion such as thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, hemolytic anemia, etc., causes the deposition of excess iron in various human body parts. Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia (NTDT) caused iron overload is keen to grow at a rampant market growth on account of the significant increase in the genetic disorder associated with NTDT such as beta-thalassemia intermedia, hemoglobin H disease, E beta-thalassemia, etc. throughout the globe. Poor erythropoiesis and excellent hemolysis cause a huge deposition of iron concentration in the liver cells.

Hospital pharmacy is spearheading the distribution channel segment for the deferiprone market. Deferiprone is possessing severe drug-related adverse effects such as abdominal pain, vomiting, backache, headache, etc., it is necessary to be dispensed by a hospital pharmacist with precise drug posology in accordance to doctor’s prescription in the developed regions. The retail pharmacy will be the fastest-growing distribution channel segment during the forecast period on account of its ability to provide different compositions of deferiprone as generic medicine at competitive prices which benefits poor customers.

North America is presently holding the largest market share in the geography segment for the deferiprone market. According to the latest information provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in North America, the prevalence of Beta thalassemia is approximately 1 per 100, 000 people. Additionally, a large influx of immigrants from around the globe to North America in the last 2 decades has significantly increased the number of individuals suffering from transfusional iron overload associated with blood-related disorders which further accelerates the deferiprone market growth in the region. The presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure further accentuates its market growth. The market growth in the European region is primarily driven by the supportive regulatory environment provided by the European Medical Agency for the sale and distribution of deferiprone drugs in the region. Furthermore, an affordable reimbursement scenario for deferiprone as an iron-chelating agent for treating hemoglobin and thalassemia disorders further propels the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is set to register rapid market growth in the near future on account of the rising prevalence of Beta-thalassemia in South East Asia and the establishment of the highly competitive generic drugs market.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of deferiprone drug formulation are ApoPharma USA, Inc., Chiesi Canada Corp., Apotex Europe BV, Cipla Limited, Focus Pharmaceuticals Limited, Genepharm S.A., Lipomed AG., Evolan Pharma AB, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. and Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

Market Key Takeaways:

Significant increase in the number of patients suffering from beta-thalassemia worldwide

Rising prevalence of blood-related disorders requiring frequent blood transfusion often resulting in iron overload

Affordable reimbursement scenario for deferiprone used as a chelating agent in transfusion iron overload and NTDT caused an iron overload

