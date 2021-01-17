Gurugram, July 20- Times, they are a changing! And this saying is absolutely true for everything. From technology to shopping to relationships, human beings change and adapt to things. One such changing trending is the way friends celebrate Friendship day now. With the pandemic like situation where friends are restricted to meeting virtually, the latest trends doing the buzz is to send friendship day gifts to besties. People are resorting to using online gifting websites to stay connected the upcoming Friendship day which will be celebrated on 2nd August 2020.

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year in India. It is a day when friends meet, greet, celebrate and give friendship day gifts best friends or close friends. This year, Friendship day falls on 2nd August but social gatherings are restricted and friends cannot meet each other. But with the advent of technology, conveying your feelings to your friends isn’t difficult. With India’s largest gifting site- Indiagift.in one can stay connected with their friends. A huge collection of Friendship day gifts has been announced by the website which can be shipped across India.

The website announced the new age trends for Friendship day gifts for the millennials this season. Indiagift has a big curated gifts for friends where they are offering several photo memory gifts. Since the latest trends are of customising everything and not going with the basics and general things, thus customisation of gifts for besties are the norm of the day. The website has several custom photo gifts which can craft memories immemorial. Some of the top selling gifts include personalised lamps, photo cakes, customised tees, caps, personalised masks, keychains, night stands and much more. All of these gifts can be personalised with photos and quotes as per one’s wish. One can customise the gifts with their friends photos and make it the perfect BFF gift.

The friendship day gift collection is divided into two parts where gifts for BFF’s for girls is different than gifts for boyfriends. While girls like to share emotional and meaningful gifts, boys prefer to give more practical gifts. Thus the gifts for girls for dosti day are crafted keeping in mind their emotional side. The gifting ideas for friends from boys include practical presents like chocolates, flowers and friendship day cakes. Since guys prefer to stick to usable yet meaningful gifts, thus their choice is always consumable products that their friend can eat and relish.

So whether you are seeking a friendship day gift for him or a lovely gift for her, there are several options to choose from on the website. One can go and order Friendship day gifts by Indiagift and enjoy the wonderful bod of dosti!