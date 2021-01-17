Covid-19 Impact on Powered Catamaran Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Powered Catamaran market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Powered Catamaran market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Catamarans are multi-hulled boats and are considered as luxury cruising yachts. Catamarans offer multiple advantages such as enhanced stability, speed, and maneuverability over other marine alternatives such as boats, yachts, and monohulls. This has led to high adoption of catamarans for various applications including sports and recreational purposes. The average speed of catamarans is 300 nautical miles (560 km) per day, which can be as much as 400 nautical miles for sporting events.

Catamarans provide ample space, improved stability, due to support from two hulls, high speed, level sailing due to lack of heeling, and safety. This are among the major benefits that has in turn, led to growth of the market over the forecast period (2018–2025).

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Powered Catamaran. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Powered Catamaran was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Powered Catamaran is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Powered Catamaran, including the following market information:

Global Powered Catamaran Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Global Powered Catamaran Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Global Powered Catamaran Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Global Powered Catamaran Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Sunreef Yachts, Spirited Designs, Leopard Catamarans, Lagoon Catamaran, Fountaine Pajot, Matrix Yachts, Voyage Yachts, TomCat Boats, Robertson and Caine, Gemini Catamarans, WorldCat, Outremer Yachting, Scape Yachts, Seawind Group Holdings Pty Ltd, Alumarine Shipyard, Pedigree Cat, Inc., Farrier Marine, Catahai Co. Ltd, Alibi Catamarans, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Sailing Catamarans

Engine-powered Catamarans

Based on the Application:

Cruising

Sporting

Others

