COVID-19 Impact on Pain Management Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Pain Management Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Pain Management Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pain management is a stream of medical sciences that eases the suffering of patients who have chronic pain.
Pain is managed by a particular set of drugs or devices to treat pain. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, neuro-stimulators, analgesia infusion pumps and radiofrequency ablators are some of the pain management devices. Most of these devices block the pain gate mechanism, to block the passage of pain signals to the brain. Radiofrequency ablators destroys nerves by generating heat to block the pain signals, Similarly, neuro-stimulator devices uses mild frequencies of current to block the passage of pain signals. These devices help in treating various painful conditions such as cancer, musculoskeletal injury and neuropathic pain.
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Hospira, Halyard Health, Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Theragen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nevro, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices
Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices
Radiofrequency Ablation Devices
Cryoablation Devices
Intrathecal Infusion Pumps
External Infusion Pumps
Based on the Application:
Neuropathic Pain
Cancer Pain
Facial Pain and Migraine
Musculoskeletal Pain
