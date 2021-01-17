COVID-19 Impact on Orthotic Devices Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Orthotic Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Orthotic Devices market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Orthotics is a specialty within the medical field concerned with the design, manufacture and application of orthoses. An orthostics device is an externally applied device used to modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system.

Under the International Standard terminology, orthoses are classified by an acronym describing the anatomical joints which they contain. For example, an ankle foot orthosis (‘AFO’) is applied to the foot and ankle, a thoracolumbosacral orthosis (‘TLSO’) affects the thoracic, lumbar and sacral regions of the spine. Upper-limb (or upper extremity) orthoses are mechanical or electromechanical devices applied externally to the arm or segments thereof in order to restore or improve function, or structural characteristics of the arm segments encumbered by the device. A lower-limb orthosis is an external device applied to a lower-body segment to improve function by controlling motion, providing support through stabilizing gait, reducing pain through transferring load to another area, correcting flexible deformities, and preventing progression of fixed deformities.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Alvimedica, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation, Itamar Medical, Alshifa Medical Syringes Manufacturing, Jamjoon Hospital Supply, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Orthopedic braces and support

Orthotic splints

Based on the Application:

Injuries

Pediatrics

Chronic Diseases

