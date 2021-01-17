COVID-19 Impact on Electroshock Weapons Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Electroshock Weapons market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Electroshock Weapons market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An electroshock weapon is an incapacitating weapon. It delivers an electric shock aimed at temporarily disrupting muscle functions and/or inflicting pain without causing significant injury. Many types of these devices exist. Stun guns, batons (or prods), and belts administer an electric shock by direct contact, whereas Tasers (conducted electrical weapons) fire projectiles that administer the shock through thin flexible wires. Long-range electroshock projectiles, which can be fired from ordinary shotguns and do not need the wires, have also been developed.

Rising demand for crowd control weapons is one of the key drivers of global electroshock weapons market. Factors such as civil unrest, due to economic and political crises, across the globe has compelled the military and law enforcement agencies to adopt such weapons without causing severe injury. Moreover, adoption of technologically enhanced weapons and increasing military expenditure by countries across the globe are also the major factors driving the global electroshock weapons market. Also, the deployment of military in non-combat zones to look after law and order and maintain peace, has also boosted the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and environmental concerns are expected to hinder the market growth.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Electroshock Weapons. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Electroshock Weapons was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Electroshock Weapons is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Electroshock Weapons, including the following market information:

Global Electroshock Weapons Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electroshock Weapons Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electroshock Weapons Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Electroshock Weapons Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Axon, OBERON-ALPHA, March Group, Safariland, TBOTECH Safety & Security, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Direct Contact Weapons

Directed Energy Weapons

Based on the Application:

Military

Law Enforcement

Other

