COVID-19 Impact on Cardiac Biomarkers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Cardiac Biomarkers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Cardiovascular diseases are leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally. Biomarkers are generally used as an indicator forparticular diseases such as rheumatic and congenital heart diseases and cardiac arrhythmia. Cardiac biomarkers are measurable and quantifiable biological parameters. These are specifically used to check the presence or severity of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiac biomarkers are the substances that are released into blood when heart is damaged. These biomarkers are also used for diagnosing and monitoring diseases such as coronary syndrome or cardiac ischemia. The symptoms of these diseases includes chest pain, shortness of breath and nausea that ultimately leads to heart attack or angina. Cardiac biomarker tests helps to detect presence of coronary syndrome and cardiac ischemia to evaluate its severity and diagnosis.

The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring the heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment. Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biologic state and used for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with heart. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS) among others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA and few others. Cardiac biomarkers market has witnessed a greater demand over the past five to six years.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Cardiac Biomarkers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Cardiac Biomarkers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Cardiac Biomarkers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Cardiac Biomarkers, including the following market information:

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Advanced ImmunoChemical, AgPlus Diagnostics, BG Medicine, BioLegend, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BODITECH MED, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Troponin

CK-MB

Natriuretic Peptides – BNP and NT-proBNP

Myoglobin

Others

Based on the Application:

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Others

