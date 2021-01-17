COVID-19 Impact on Capillary Electrophoresis Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Capillary Electrophoresis market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Capillary Electrophoresis market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Capillary electrophoresis system is an instrument used in separation of nucleic acids and proteins with high accuracy and within short span of time. Capillary electrophoresis is based on the principle of separation of molecules according to charge and size. The basic difference between capillary electrophoresis and gel electrophoresis is that the molecules are separated inside the small capillary tube which is filled with conductive buffer rather than gel. Separation of molecules using capillary electrophoresis is faster and gives higher resolution as the thin tubes have a higher surface-to-volume ratio, which enables to dissipate heat faster, and thus run at high voltages without overheating. Capillary electrophoresis requires small amount of sample which is advantageous in the analysis of rare and expensive sample.

One trend in market is rise of hyphenated technology. Hyphenation is the combination of one or more functions into a single product. It often requires two individual instruments to be built under a single casing, which can work in tandem with each other. This has resulted in an increased adoption of CE-MS, the combination of the liquid separation process of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectrometry. This combines the advantages to provide high separation efficiency and molecular mass information in a single analysis. It requires a minimal volume, has high resolving power and sensitivity, and can analyze at high speed. It has applications in basic research in proteomics and quantitative analysis of biomolecules, as well as in clinical medicine.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Capillary Electrophoresis. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Capillary Electrophoresis was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Capillary Electrophoresis is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Capillary Electrophoresis, including the following market information:

Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Capillary Electrophoresis Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AB Sciex, C.B.S Scientific, Danaher, Helena Laboratories, Hoefer, Lonza, Sebia, SERVA Electrophoresis, Sigma-Aldrich, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Capillary Zone Electrophoresis (CZE)

Capillary Gel Electrophoresis (CGE)

Capillary Electro Chromatography (CEC)

Others

Based on the Application:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations and Institutions

Others

