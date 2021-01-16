You can see the night sky full of stars, but what you cannot see with bare eyes is the enormous amount of junk material that is also floating in the air. Yes, it’s true, too much of garbage is floating in the space, and the credit goes to us, i.e., the humans for the same.

We, the humans have been sending lots of satellites, spacecraft up in the space. Concerning numbers, almost 1700 are revolving around our planet. Every machinery does not come back in proper shape when its job gets done. Many times it has happened that after the work is over, the scientists have failed to retain control over the machinery and left them to speed past through space at enormous speed. Some of them get crashed into one another leading to the formation of further debris in the space. The NASA has predicted that there might be more than 23,000 pieces of debris more than 10 centimeters long that might be hovering around in orbit o the Earth.

According to NASA small pieces of steel might not be as harmful as the big chunk. But then also such parts can prove to be quite deadly. The International Space Station says that since these bits of junk move at a tremendous speed in the space, even they can damage the craft’s quadruple thick windows. This is posed to be one of the leading causes of worry. The astronauts might be at risk when they go out of space for a spacewalk outside the International Space Station because even if such small bits of steel or metal hits them at such a high speed, it can cause severe damage to the humans.

Small debris has the capability of creating holes in the satellites while the big ones can even destroy them, such as their velocity. Since too much of space activities are going on in orbit, the quantum of debris is increasing at high speed. Such waste will be of top concern for the forthcoming space missions are expected to launch in the days to come. Since the space exploration is becoming cost-effective as days go by, more and more objects are being launched into space by the commercial firms who are trying to explore themselves in the space industry.

NASA is still not making any moves to stop the debris count in the space, but it is trying to implement policies whereby each space mission will involve arrangements for cleaning up any such unwanted objects that may come up during the process of implementation.