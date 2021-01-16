Whether the many delays of the Falcon 9 Block 5 had something to do about it remains a mystery. Regardless of whether it is true or not, the fact is that the debut flight of Falcon Heavy will not happen as soon as SpaceX had planned earlier. Elon Musk who is not only the founder of SpaceX but also he CEO of Telsa had highlighted about it. According to him, a successful test flight would make its first launch occur relatively sooner. In case of a paying customer, the waiting period would be between three and six months. Continue reading to know more about the issue including the latest qualifications.

The journey of Falcon Heavy began in February. That is the first time in history that such a flight took place. It is the time when it sent Telsa Roadster. Other than that, there was a demonstration of a new thing for the Air Force. It portrayed the possibility of a rocket inserting a load directly into its final orbit.

The remarks made by Elon no longer hold water. The first Air Force’s Falcon Heavy Launch will no longer happen in June. Instead, it will take place in October. The reason is because there are qualification tests as well as engineering reviews that are still taking place.

When that time finally comes, that will be a part of the Space Test Program-2. It will be about testing research satellites that are both military and scientific. In total, it will be launching 25 spacecraft. Six of them will be weather research satellites. Another spacecraft will be the Demonstration and Science Experiments of Air Force Research Laboratory.

Come the end of the year, Falco Heavy may carry out another mission by a paying customer. The customer will be Lockheed Martin. It will be launching a satellite that they made by the name Arabsat satellite.

According to SpaceX, Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket that is still operational as of today. Its length is 230 feet. In addition to that, it comprises three Falcon 9 first-stage boosters. It has 27 engines and the thrust they produce is equal to 18 Boeing 747s. Do you remember the joint venture of both Boeing and Lockheed Martin by the name United Launch Alliance? If no, it led to the formation of the Delta IV Heavy. Compared to that spacecraft, Falcon Heavy can carry a payload twice that of Delta IV Heavy. Let us wait for October then.