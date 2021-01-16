As far as the Defense Department is concerned, there is a need to advance the military communication. They think that the best way is to introduce modern satellite communications services. For a long time, the department has relied on the private sector for those services. Nevertheless, that will change. The reason is that they want a permanent solution. That way, the military team will have commercial satellite services. Read on to know what is it that they are doing about it.

The subsequent procedure is prototyping an integrated network. Those involved will be various satellite vendors. They would provide seamless connectivity similar to that of the cell phone services. That explains why there was a contract for the task. One of the winning team was Hughes Network Systems according to the announcement of the company. They told SpaceNews yesterday on 7th May 2018.

It was a surprise to those who didn’t know about it. The reason is that that marked the commencement of the second phase. Rick Lover said that it is about discovering a way in which many satellite communications systems would integrate to assist the military. Lover is not only the vice president but also the general manager of Hughes’. He works at the defence and intelligent systems of the company.

That brings as to the first phase. The Air Force Space together with the Missile System Center awarded some contracts last year. That was the first segment, and its purpose was to explain the military ground-based architecture.

Kratos received the responsibility of prototyping. They would show the resilience that integrating military and commercial satcom would have. According to John Monahan, they should demonstrate the above and how it reduces both impact and cost to the already existing ground terminals.

Some of its current service providers include ViaSat, Intelsat, Inmarsat, SES as well as the Echostar. In addition to that, they own the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellites. The military has only one goal. They want a platform or mechanism that can help them switch between all the operators above. That way, they will not be stuck with only one operator. It would be great if the pilot program took 12 months because it could be going as per the plan.

The project gives hope to commercial providers. That is after the Congress gave Air Force an extra $600 million in March. The money would buy two WGS from Boeing. As much as they will purchase them, they still want to have an option of commercial services. However, they want a better way of how they will utilise them.

If phase two ends, they hope to do the third pilot in 2019. We wish the military all the best as they seek for greener pastures.