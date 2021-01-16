The first communication satellite of Bangladesh was launched from Cape Canaveral located in Florida. This satellite was sent to space on Falcon 9 rocket of SpaceX. The updated and improved version of the missile was used to send Bangabandhu-1 that is Bangladesh’s communication satellite, into the orbit. Elon Musk is known as the CEO as well as the founder of the private space company, SpaceX. On this Sunday that is on the 13th of this month, he tweeted and stated that his company, SpaceX is said to conduct a total of 300 space missions within five years. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was improved by receiving the upgraded Block 5 booster. This rocket which took off carrying Bangabandhu-1was launched at the Kennedy Space Centre of NASA.

In his tweet, Elon Musk stated that an about 30 to 40 rocket cores are to be built to accomplish 300 complete missions. The Falcon 9 rocket landed in a floating vessel or station in the Pacific Ocean after launching Bangabandhu-1. Elon said that after Falcon retires, Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) is to take over. The primary objective of BFR is to allow human beings to move quickly to other planets like the red planets and also to the moon. SpaceX is also aiming for reusability of rockets having the Block 5 booster.

Falcon 9 was improved to be able to fly astronauts to the ISS which is the International Space Station. The first stages can be refurbished by engineers for more number of flights. The helium tanks have been improved in the new rockets as in the year 2016; an explosion occurred due to the rupture in the helium tank of the rocket.

Elon Musk is said to achieve the goal of exploring the red planet of Mars with the help of Big Falcon Rocket by the year 2022. This rocket will be built in Los Angeles’s port. The LA Board of Harbor Commissioners has been permitted SpaceX to make this on the last island of the Los Angeles Port. The rocket is said to be built on the 19-acre land of the artificial reef. The building project is announced to give employment opportunities to about 700 people as stated by SpaceX. The rocket is said to have a length of 350 feet and will have a diameter of 30 feet.