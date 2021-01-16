The newest version of Falcon 9, Block 5 which carry Bangabandhu-1 satellite of the Bangladesh Government has been launched at 4:14 pm (2014 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The activities involved a landing attempt by the Falcon 9’s first stage, which touch down on the robotic SpaceX ship positioned in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX company’s latest version, Block 5, was about to take off day before from the Kennedy Space Centre on May 10 carrying with it Bangladesh Government’s first satellite to the orbit. However, at the last minutes, just 58 seconds before takeoff to be precise, before the planned launching at 5:47 pm EDT, an automatic abort was triggered. At such a situation SpaceX could not solve the issue before the launch window closed around 6:22 pm EDT. SpaceX made an update in the twitter saying that standard ground system auto-abort at T-1 led to the failure of the proposed launch. However, both the rocket and the payload are in excellent condition and that the teams are working towards the next day’s back up launch preparations at 4:14 pm EDT or 20:14 UTC. SpaceX officials are yet to confirm the exact cause of such automatic stoppage of the launching.

The new version of Falcon (, which is the Block 5, comes with a lot of new features and reusability upgrades. Such up gradation in technology will allow each Block 5 to fly ten times with no refurbishments required in between launching and landing activities. While it can fly 100 times with minor maintenance activities, as per the statement of Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX.

Not only such up gradation in design has been made to ease up the landing and takeoff activities for the company and thereby reducing maintenance cost, but also such improved design was being done to ease up the process of the company’s crew-carrying mission. The company has bagged a multimillion-dollar contract from NASA for carrying un crewed as well as crewed mission during the latter part of this year. To execute such agreement, the company will be using the Block 5 version of the Falcon 9 rocket of the company.

The Bangabandhu Stellite-1 will provide a considerable satellite communication benefit to a significant portion of South Asia.