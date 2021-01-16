Mike Colleta has been tracking satellites with the radio antennas that are mounted on his house for many years. This spring, he’s on a special mission: He wants to catch transmission of ‘SpaceBees,’ four satellites that got launched into space without permission. Last December, the Federal Communications Commission, the United States government agency that does oversee satellite launches told California based maker of these satellites that they could not launch them. They did it anyway even without their approval. This did mark the first ever known unauthorized launch of a commercial satellite in American History. This has set a very bad precedent. The satellites developers seemed to have very good intentions to bring the internet connectivity to people who may get to benefit from it. Other satellites operators may not, and we may just get to know about it when it is too late. Colleta investigated the SpaceBees’ planned radio frequency in FCC documents. The satellites are not supposed to be in transmitting. For a couple of days, he did not hear anything. Then, Last week, he was able to detect a signal as the satellites passed over him. It was sudden and did not last for long. The frequency of the signals did match the frequency that the SpaceBees got designed to be using. There is no way to get to know whether the satellites are the source. For Colleta, that’s part of the fun. He does love Mysteries. The SpaceBee is a porotype satellite from Swarm Technologies, a company that was founded in the year 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California. There is very scanty information that is available about Swarm. According to Mark Harris, the reporter at IEEE spectrum, who first gave out the news about the unauthorized satellites launch, the company is in stealth mode. Stealth mode is the time between the relative secrecy of a budding startup and a popular Silicon Valley Strategy. Majority of what is known as Swarm comes from a very handful of websites and public records, including correspondence between the company and the FCC. In the year 2016, Swarm did apply for a grant from the National Science Foundation. The company was to come up with a satellite-based communications network for the internet connected devices. This is in particular to places with no access to wireless networks. In the year 2017, Swarm did make a request to the FCC about a fleet of four small satellites called BEES, for Basic Electronic Elements and two internet connected ground stations that would transmit data back and forth.