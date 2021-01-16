We are anticipating several sky events, launching and much more space exploration and missions throughout 2018. After the current month’s events, everyone is looking forward to knowing the next month’s space happenings. With that in mind, we will give you the space calendar for May 2018. The dates may change, and the launch dates mentioned below are collected from NASA, Roscosmos, ESA, Spaceflight Now and much more.

May 2: The Dragon cargo of SpaceX (CRS-14) will depart the space station and return to Earth. Beginning at 10:00 AM EDT, NASA TV will offer the audience a live coverage of the departure.

May 4: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will be lifting off from the Cape Canaveral in Florida with Bangabandhu 1 communications satellite from 4:00 to 6:25 PM EDT.

May 5: At 7:05 PM EDT, the United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket will launch the InSight Mars of NASA from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

May 6: Eta Aquarid meteor shower will be peaking early in the morning, and the meteors from the shower can be seen from the middle of April to the end of May. Another event on this date is the Chinese Long March 3B rocket will be launching from Xichang, China its Apstar 6C communication satellite.

May 16: Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel, the NASA astronauts, will take six and half hours spacewalk outside the space station, and this event will be available in live coverage on NASA TV at 6:30 PM EDT.

May 19: NASA will be launching the GRACE-FO mission in order to track the water movement and gravity of the Earth, which will be launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

May 20: Orbital ATK Antares will be launching Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the space station from the Wallops Island in Virginia.

May 24: The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will be launching SES 12 communications satellite from the Cape Canaveral in Florida.

May 25: The Arianespace will be using the Ariane 5 ECA rocket for the launching of the GSAT and Azerspace 2/Intelsat 38 communications satellite from the Kourou, French Guiana staring 4:41 to 5:55 PM EDT.

From the Spaceflight Now, the Chinese Long March 4C rocket is also slated to launch the relay satellite towards Earth-moon L2 Lagrange point. It will allow the communications between the Earth and Chang’e 4 lunar lander and rover on farther side of the moon.