Our planet is surrounded by an exquisite geosynchronous orbit. About a total of 400 commercial, weather and telecommunication satellites move around in this orbit. This is known as the satellite superhighway. However, space storms or solar wind can destroy the spacecraft. Various active magnetic fields can also damage the spacecraft.

Recently, a new technologically advanced instrument has been launched in order to assist researchers to cognize how exactly space storm or solar wind are affecting the magnetic environment of the geosynchronous belt. This newly launched technologically advanced instrument is a 3-D mathematical model of the magnetic environment.

A similar model consisting of the impact of solar wind on the magnetic environment of the geosynchronous belt consisting of various kinds of satellites was done by researchers about 25 years ago. However, no space storm was accounted by this model. The space storms generally take place when the Earth’s magnetosphere gets slammed hard with certain solar particles. Only a single satellite was able to provide data to this model and hence the model couldn’t get much information about the magnetic environment of that zone.

Another method by which data were collected by researchers include the radial base functions which allowed them to get data from multiple satellites. Some of these functions are THEMIS that is Time History of Events and Macroscale Interactions during Substorm, Cluster, Polar, and Van Allen Probes. Certain changes that take place due to the solar storm in the magnetic environment of the geosynchronous belt are ring formation and occurrences of tail current.

The approach is said to be an accurate representation of the magnetic field of a certain given region or space zone. Even disturbances made by space weather are also said to be included in this model. By compiling and conjoining all the statistics, data, and the magnetic field and environment of the Sun (which is actually interplanetary in nature), the radial basis function proved to be better. The detection of the changes in the magnetic environment of the geosynchronous belt is done more accurately by the radial basis function.

Even though Scientists were able to get hold of a method which helped them to know about all the changes taking place in the geosynchronous orbit, the electromagnetic disturbances which cause auroras which in turn is caused by variation in substorm, was not properly depicted by the method.