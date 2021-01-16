The Sentinal-3B lifted off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome of Russia, about 800 kilometers North of Moscow, at 1757 GMT local time 8:57 pm. The spacecraft was lifted to the orbit by a Rocket. If everything happens as planned the Sentinel-3B which weighs about 1,150 kilograms (2,535-lb.) will reach and will be placed on the polar 506 orbit which is 806 kilometers above the surface of the Earth. It is following the same path of its twin spacecraft, the Sentinel-3A which was launched on 2016 February.

Similar to the pre-launched spacecraft the Sentinel-A, this new satellite has been provided with a lot of science instruments to monitor and record the Earth’s land, air, and seas, to find all about our planet’s tricks and how its undergoing changes with time. Both Sentinel satellites have the best technology and are designed in such a way that it can operate for at least seven long years without any problem. The spacecraft carry enough fuel to last for 12 years. According to the officials of the ESA (European Space Agency), the mission of Sentinel-3 will provide data to closely watch marine pollution and biological productivity in the sea, to map the changes in sea level and to forecast the condition of the sea so as to ensure safe and efficient ship routing.

Apart from monitoring the sea, the mission also will deliver timely and unique information on vegetation, changing land areas, heat island in urban areas and also help in tracking wildfires. Sentinel -3 is a part of the huge program called the Copernicus Earth-observation which is run by the EC (European Commission) with ESA’s aid. There are more than 30 satellites which fall under the Copernicus umbrella as of now. Most of these crafts have reached the orbit very lately. The satellites Sentinel-2B and Sentinel-2A were lifted off the ground on March 2017 and June 2015 on a mission to gather optical imagery of high resolution. And the radar satellites, Sentinel-1B, and the Sentinel-1A was launched in April 2016 and April 2014. The Sentinal-5P for monitoring pollution was lifted off atop a rocket to orbit on 2017 October.

This Rocket has a history. It is a 29 meters tall, three-stage and was derived from the intercontinental ballistic missile, SS-19, which was developed in the 1970s by the Soviets. The rocket has been flying missions since the 1990s.