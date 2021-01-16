In the year 2006, a probe was grown off a rocket from the Cape Canaveral. The probe was named New Horizons. It was carried from a missile which was 224 foot tall. The probe weighed thousand pounds but was tiny. The destination of this spacecraft was Pluto. The mission included the spaceship in traveling a wide distance through space crossing the darkness of space and reaching the farthest planet of the solar system that is Pluto. This is known to be the very first mission to the very last planet of the solar system. This mission which started off in the year 2006 is said to have a final closing and hence is supposed to mark the last probing of the previous planet if the Mike Way.

In the 1980s, Neptune and Uranus have been visited by Voyager 2 probe. The principal investigator of the mission to visit Pluto is an astrobiologist named Alan Stern. Space has always been a field of interest to Alan. In the year 1989, Alan along with another scientist discussed the need for a space mission to Pluto and also convinced NASA to invest in such a task. Pluto has an orbit which is 248 years old and has been moving further away since the year 1989. When the mission was officially finalized, it cost about 700 million dollars.

The spaceship was built with plutonium batteries. New Horizons was also made with sensitive instruments, and it consisted of a long-range camera, a dust counter and a spectrometer. The spacecraft traveled 31,000 miles per hour, but even this speed wasn’t enough to reach Pluto faster. The data gathered from this spaceship led to the scientists calling Pluto a “dwarf planet.” The craft is said to be studying Pluto for a few hours, and finally, in the year 2015, the spacecraft collected scientific data regarding the planet. All the data reached the Earth after a year as New Horizons was far away into space. It was found that the planet had terrains and mountains and canyons. It was also said to be geologically active. The planet’s moons were mysterious, and even the planet had nitrogen glacier.

The data even indicated the presence of water on the surface of the planet. New Horizons spacecraft also said to fly across the Kuiper belt which is a belt consisting of various rocky bodies. The study of this belt is supposed to be the study of the most distant subject.