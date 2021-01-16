For a long time, NASA is trying to develop an orbiting lunar outpost which will function as a test bed to invent new technologies as well as science experiments. NASA also wants to execute its plans of sending crewed as well as the robotic missions to the Mars as well as the Moon. Initially the name of the purpose was decided as Deep Space Gateway, but later on, it came to be known as Lunar Orbital Platform Gateway. However, the name is not all that significant. The main feature of this mission is to open up the scope of exploring Mars and Moons by the humans. The statement was said by a space architect named Patrick Troutman who is supposedly working at the Langley Research Centre located in Hampton.

As for the reports of the Troutman is concerned, the Gateway is known as the “the beginning of Star Trek.” Troutman also said that they are not only concentrating on the Gateway but also on rockets as well as capsules alongside Gateway which will finally give a picture of what will be the effect when all these factors start functioning altogether. Troutman has further added that people have a misconception that Gateway is a mission. But the truth is that it is not a gateway. It is a way of doing other things correctly.

The space agency officials have decided that the mentioned Gateway Infrastructure will be positioned around the orbit and assembled in the form of one big piece at a time. This phenomenon is scheduled to start in 2020 with the help of a solar electric propulsion system. The future missions will involve adding up a habitat system as well as an airlock for docking aircraft. Lastly, it is anticipated that the first aircraft with crew will leave for space in 2023. In addition to this plan, various international and national level commercial space companies will also showcase their airlocks or may be habitats. Such a method will help to establish a “little international space depot” to support Lunar and Mars mission.

The Gateway will not be a second ISS, but it is designed to support a small crew member over a period of 30 days or maybe less. As such it will be imperative in the sense that a spacecraft that may be leaving for the Martian System will be revolving around the orbit, while on the other hand humans will be on the surface, maybe up to a year.