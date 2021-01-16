NASA has made all the plans to include a helicopter within the 2020 Mars Mission that NASA is dealing with. This statement was released on May 11. The vehicle is supposed to undergo a month’s test campaign to find out if the Martian surface can sustain a vehicle more onerous than the aircraft. According to the new chief of NASA, the space agency has a good record in any of its first attempt that it tries to do. The idea of a helicopter hovering above the surface of Red Planet is very thrilling. Such a mission could bring about massive success in the field of science and technology.

The very concept and subsequently the development of the Mars helicopter started in the year of 2013. The entire initiative began at NASA’s Jet propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in the city of California. It is tiny weighing around 1.8 kilograms with the scale similar to that of a softball. As per the officials of NASA, the helicopter will be carrying solar cells along with it so that they can get charged up with the light of the Sun. It will also be equipped with a heating mechanism to sustain the cold nights on the Mars.

The helicopter’s blade will be highly advanced as it will be able to rotate ten times more than the blade of the helicopters on the Earth, to be precise about 3000 rpm. This is very much necessary to remain aloft within the Red Plant’s thin atmosphere. The altitude at which the helicopters on Earth fly is around 40,000 feet above the ground level. However since the atmospheric layer of Mars is merely one percent of that of the Earth, so when the helicopter is hovering around Mars atmosphere, it is equivalent to 100,000. The scientists have told that they had to study a lot of parameters before building up such a helicopter. Keeping in mind the thin atmosphere of the Red Planet, the aircraft was built as light as possible. At the same time, the strength of the helicopter was also taken care of to sustain the harsh weather of the Red Planet.

Mars 2020 is scheduled to be launched in July of 2020 through the United Launch Alliance’s Altas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Airforce Station which is located n Florida. The spacecraft is scheduled to reach the destination on February 2021. The primary objective of this spacecraft would be to search for sing s of life.