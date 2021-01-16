NASA will be the flying an aircraft for the first time to the surface of Mars. This helicopter is said to be smaller in size. This mission of NASA is supposed to be a part of the 2020 mission of the space agency of the United States. The aircraft will be operating with the help of lithium-ion batteries. The helicopter will have solid cells which will help the aircraft to charge its batteries. It is also built with having a heating mechanism which will help in keeping itself warm. The aircraft is said to be controlled by remote. It is made of two twin and identical rotating blades which is supposed to weight 1.8 kilograms. In this way, it is said to be able to fly in the Martian atmosphere with the help of such built-in design. The helicopter is also reported to be having a fuselage whose size is like that of a softball.

The blades of such a helicopter are said to spin at a much higher speed than the standard helicopters of the earth. It is supposed to spin ad 3000 rpm. Generally, the helicopters on the earth fly over 40,000 feet higher that is 12,200 meters of altitude. Since the Martian atmosphere is said to be only about one percent of that of Earth’s, the landing of the helicopter on the surface of Mars is supposed to be equal to flying 100,000 feet above on the earth. The Mars helicopter project manager is named Mimi Aung, and she is the manager of such a project at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

NASA’s rover mission is said to be flying the helicopter to Mars on the car-sized rover. The rover is supposed to be relaying commands after flying the aircraft to Mars. The helicopter is said to be taking its first autonomy flight only after all the tests get conducted and the batteries are adequately charged. As stated by NASA’s administrator named Jim Bridenstine this mission is thrilling. The helicopter will be proving how much valuable and useful these types of aircraft are. The aircraft is said to have a flight test period of about 30 days, and this is supposed to be having five flights. During night time, the helicopter can keep itself warm as a result of its heating mechanism. This mission is supposed to be launched in the year 2020 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida and is supposed to be reaching the surface of Mars in the year 2021.