Super-earth is assumed to be a massive version of the planet Earth. Researchers also suggested that these Super-Earth planets are places where life can exist just like earth. But new research reveals that it is challenging to survive in these Super-Earth planets and to explore the space.

Scientists studying the concepts of Super-Earth said that to launch something like Apollo moon mission in Super-Earth, there would be the need of 440,000 tons of fuel. And this is equivalent to the mass of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt. Also if the planet is even massive, spaceflight would become a lot more expensive and pricy.

Michael Hippke, an independent researcher, affiliated with the Sonneberg Observatory in Germany after conducting his research on the topic told that aliens living in such places would not have satellite TV, a moon mission or a Hubble Space Telescope.

Super-Earths are the planets which can reach up to 10 times the mass of our own. While discovering the alien world, these exoplanets named as Super Earth popped. As per the studies the super planets lie in the zones where life is possible- the habitable zone of their stars. In such planets, the temperature is such that it can support the theoretical water and therefore it becomes possible for the sustenance of the life just like the planet Earth.

Scientists have also reported that it is not only the earth which is habitable but circumstances are more for living in many other planets like Super Earth. The greater masses and the stronger gravitation pull will make these planets able to sustain life. The atmosphere is such places, and the strong gravitational pull will hold the thicker atmosphere and shield the life of habitants from the harmful cosmic rays.

Hippke as per his new study said that the habitants or the aliens of the Super Earth could develop the civilization much advanced from us and will be capable of spaceflights as well. However, the strong gravitational pull could also restrain them to blast off their planets. If they would ever think of building the rocket, it has to be the size of 70 percent more extensive than the Earth and ten times more massive.

The study and findings of Hippke were submitted to the International Journal of Astrobiology on 12th April and will publish soon.