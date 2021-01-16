Global Oat Milk Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027

Oat milk basically plants milk that is obtained from the oat grains, it has a creamy texture and available in different flavors such as vanilla, chocolate, etc. It is a mixture of macronutrients and vitamins and has a lower calorific value in comparison to cow’s milk.

Lactose intolerance is presently representing the largest market share in the clinical application segment for the oat milk market. Production of lower amounts of lactase enzyme in people causes difficulty in the digestion of lactose sugar moiety present in the milk products. The clinical manifestation visible in patients with lactose intolerance is nausea, diarrhea, bloating, gas, abdominal cramps, etc. There are 3 types of lactose intolerance encountered in human beings which are primary, secondary, and congenital lactose intolerance. Milk allergy is anticipated to be the fastest-growing clinical application segment during the forecast period. As per the latest research citings presented by the World Health Organization (WHO), cow’s milk allergy is prevalent in approximately 3% of the children population throughout the globe.

The supermarket is leading the distribution channel segment for the oat milk market. The key factor related to its superior market growth is its ability to provide different brands of oatmeals at an attractive price range to its regular consumers. Retail stores have gained tremendous market growth in the developing regions on account of its ability to cater to consumer populations residing in remote locations.

North America is spearheading the largest market share in the geography segment for the oat milk market. Rising prevalence of allergic reactions in children pertaining to milk products primarily drives the market growth. According to the latest research citings provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence rate of allergic reactions due to milk products in children is 1% to 2%. Furthermore, the domicile of major players such as Oatly, PepsiCo, Thrive Market, Pacific Foods, etc. further propel the oat milk market growth in the region. Europe is placed second in the regional segment for the oat milk market. A significant increase in lactose intolerance in the European Union region drives its market growth. As per the latest statistics presented by the European Commission report the prevalence rate of lactose intolerance is ranging between 74% to 82% with high occurrence rate noted in the Scandinavian countries such as Sweden, Finland, Norway, etc. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register rampant market growth during the forecast period. A constant rise in the number of people adopting a vegan diet and flourishing food processing industry together determine the oat milk market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Food processing companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of oat milk are Oatly, Rise Brewing Co., PepsiCo, Thrive Market, Danone S.A., Califia Farms L.P., Pacific Foods, OneGreenPlanet, TOATS OATS COMPANY, and Tetra Pak International S.A.

Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance across all age group throughout the globe

A constant rise in the number of children suffering from allergic reactions pertaining to milk products

Significant increase in the vegan population worldwide

