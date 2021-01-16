Global Flecainide Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027

Flecainide is classified as a class 1 antiarrhythmic drug which received USFDA approval in 1985 for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. It causes the inhibition of the sodium and potassium ion channels in the heart causing an increase in the heart threshold for depolarization and correcting arrhythmias. It is available in doses of 50,100 and 150mg tablets for the treatment of different severity of cardiac arrhythmias.

Supraventricular tachycardia is presently leading the indication segment for the flecainide market. The chief causative agents for its clinical manifestations are preexisting heart failure complications and congenital heart disease. Paroxysmal supraventricular is most commonly found in the women and older adults population throughout the globe. Atrial Fibrillation is caused by factors such as hypertension, coronary artery disease and lung diseases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017 approximately 3.046 million new cases were reported to be suffering from atrial fibrillation. Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome is anticipated to register rampant market growth during the forecast period on account of a constant rise in the newborn suffering with Ebstein anomaly which is manifested by the structural defect of the tricuspid valve which allows the blood to flow from the right atrium to right ventricles.

Hospital pharmacy is spearheading the end-user segment for the flecainide market. The major features which attributes to its superior market growth are the availability of skilled pharmacist to compound different doses of flecainide for patients suffering from different severity of cardiac arrhythmias. Retail pharmacy is gaining huge prominence in the developing regions owing to the ever-increasing generic market and capability to provide medical needs of cardiac patients residing in the remote locations.

North America is representing the largest market in the geography segment for the flecainide market. As per the latest research citings presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017 atrial fibrillation was responsible for the deaths of 166,793 U.S. citizens. Furthermore effective implementation of treatment guidelines pertaining to cardiovascular complications and affordable reimbursement scenario for flecainide used in the treatment of heart diseases further buttresses the flecainide market growth in the region. Europe is in the 2nd position in the geography segment on account of the constantly growing generic market for flecainide and recommendation of European Medical Agency (EMA) to use flecainide as the first-line therapy for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in elderly patients. Asia Pacific is set to witness lucrative market growth on account of developing healthcare infrastructure and a significant rise in the medical tourism industry.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of flecainide are Mylan Labs Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Apotex, Inc., Bausch Health, AvKARE, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., ANI Pharmaceuticals and InCarda Therapeutics, Inc.

Market Key Takeaways:

The constant rise in the number of patients suffering from supraventricular tachycardia and atrial fibrillation

Effective implementation of treatment guidelines pertaining to cardiovascular complications to drive flecainide market

Affordable reimbursement scenario and the existence of well-developed generic market to further propel the flecainide market

